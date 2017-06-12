AMSOIL Launches New Synthetic Brake Fluids, Adds Brake & Parts Cleaner



AMSOIL INC. has introduced three new products to better meet the needs of modern brake system maintenance and operation.

AMSOIL DOT 3 & 4 Synthetic Brake Fluid delivers maximum ABS and traction-control performance. The specially designed high response fluid provides improved cold-weather performance and excellent ABS and traction-control responsiveness. It helps extend the life of essential components, including calipers, wheel cylinders, seals, lines, master cylinders and ABS control valves. Even in severe operating conditions, its low compressibility results in a firm, consistent brake pedal feel. AMSOIL DOT 3 & 4 Synthetic Brake Fluid is a DOT 5.1 product that meets and exceeds the specifications of DOT 3 and DOT 4 formulations, providing excellent protection against water contamination. Recommended for use in passenger car/light truck and non-racing powersports applications.

AMSOIL Dominator DOT 4 Synthetic Racing Brake Fluid is specially formulated for intense racing applications. It features the ultra-high boiling points required during extreme racing conditions, providing exceptional vapor lock protection. AMSOIL Dominator DOT 4 Synthetic Racing Brake Fluid resists brake fade for a confident brake feel all the way to the finish line.

AMSOIL Brake & Parts Cleaner is a professional-strength product that quickly and effectively removes oil, grease, brake fluid and other contaminants from brake parts and automotive components. Leaves no residue, helping to reduce or eliminate brake squeal and chatter. AMSOIL Brake & Parts Cleaner has a quick-drying, chlorinated formulation that gives drivers and auto technicians the peace-of-mind that they are using one of the strongest and most effective formulas available in the market place. This product is unavailable in California or New Jersey.

For more information about AMSOIL synthetic motor oils and performance products contact your nearest AMSOIL distributor, or call AMSOIL at (715) 392-7101 or 1-800-777-8491, or go to amsoil.com.