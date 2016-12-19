AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Featured content from the TechGroup

Fuel Trims And AFR Sensors

Fuel trims are a difficult topic to cover in a matter of a few pages. But this summer, an old friend and former teaching partner arrived at our local car show with the check engine light illuminated on his 2004 Holden Monaro, which was imported from...

Read more...

Preventive Maintenance Profits: Preferred Automotive, Jenkintown, PA

With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...

Read more...

Toyota Charging System Diagnostics

According to my experience, I estimate that replacing the alternator solves 95% of all charging system failures. If that’s true, what happens in the remaining 5% of charging system failures that results in customer comebacks? To explore charging system...

Read more...

The Humble Mechanic Answers Your Questions

Charles is taking your automotive questions. If you have a question about a car, car repair, DIYs on your car, Volkswagen, mechanic’s tools, or anything car related, ask it up. If you have a car question for a show like this, email him [email protected]...

Read more...

The Ins And Outs Of Sanders

Sanders are required tools in today’s collision repair shop. Body techs and painters rely upon them every day to achieve that perfect finish on your customers’ vehicles. Whether you’re prepping a panel for paint or removing imperfections before...

Read more...

Are You Regularly Maintaining Your Equipment?

Technicians who are idling because the welder won’t feed wire, the hydraulic ram won’t pull chains, the booth heater won’t heat or the air compressor won’t compress enough air is a costly mistake, as labor time is the most expensive thing in any...

Read more...

Spark Plug Replacement Basics: Removal, Installation And Choosing The Right Plug

Spark plug replacement is often considered one of the least complicated tasks at a shop. But, ignorance of what you are dealing with can get you into trouble before, during and after the new plugs are installed. Blindly removing and replacing components...

Read more...

Engineered Accessory Drive Serpentine Belt Replacement

You might not be able to see it, but an accessory drive belt is always both speeding up and slowing down. When a piston accelerates downward after the ignition of the fuel and air, the crankshaft speeds up and then slows down as it reaches the bottom...

Read more...

Preventive Maintenance Profits: Preferred Automotive, Jenkintown, PA

With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...

Read more...


Home Alignment Spec Alignment Specs: Ford Mustang 2005-2010 Live Axle

by -
Print Print Email Email
2005 Ford Mustang Struts With a Live Axle

2005 Ford Mustang Struts With a Live Axle

In 2005, Ford introduced a new Mustang with an all-new platform and clean-sheet design. While the formula of a live axle rear and MacPherson strut front end were the same from the previous SN95 and Fox body, Ford refined the design for larger rims by making the bushings larger. These changes made for a vehicle that is easier to align and diagnose compared to the previous generation.

Rear Suspension

The Mustang uses a live rear axle mounted on the vehicle with three links and a Panhard rod. None of the angles are adjustable, but this does not mean that this is a “two wheel” alignment. The thrust angle is critical to aligning the front suspension. Also, it is an indication of the health of the bushings in the control arms.

If you have a customer that is complaining about shudder or hopping on acceleration, check the hydrobushing on the top of the axle. Also, check the condition of the rear transmission mounts, which can mimic the same symptoms.

Front Control Arms

2005 Ford Mustang.

2005 Ford Mustang.

Mustang makes use of an independent MacPherson-strut
front suspension with reverse “L” lower control arms. On this generation of Mustang, the control and steering arms are designed to deform in the event of contact with a curb or other obstruction. Compare measurements like setback and steering angle side to side if there are any large discrepancies.

The ball joint on these Mustangs is non-serviceable and the entire control arm must be replaced. The ball joint has a deflection limit of 0.3 mm  (0.012”). These loaded ball joints can be tested by pulling up and down on the control arm while the suspension is loaded. If you can feel any movement, chances are the joint is worn out.

Always tighten the lower control arm and lower ball joint nuts with the suspension at curb height.

Control Arm Bushings

The front lower control arms also use a “Hydro” or hydraulic rubber bushing in the rear mount. Bushings in the front control arms can change the camber and caster by ± 1.0º or more if they are worn. Visually inspect the bushings, looking for any cracks or separation of the rubber from the shaft and shells.

Drivers may comment they hear a grunt, creak or chirp noise while driving over bumps. This is a sign of a bad lower control arm bushing. This noise is different than a noise caused by a worn sway bar or upper strut mount. Strut mounts and sway bars will make a clicking or popping noise on these Mustangs.

There are aftermarket high-performance bushings for this generation of Mustang. But, the customer may notice more noise and vibration transmitted to the vehicle if installed. For some drivers this is acceptable, but for others it could mean a comeback for your shop.

Upper Strut Mounts

Stock upper strut mounts are non-adjustable, but there are aftermarket strut mounts that are adjustable. Some aftermarket mounts can give an additional ±2.0 of caster or camber. These parts are helpful when aligning vehicles that have been lowered up to 3”.

Camber Adjustment – Front

If camber adjustment is necessary to resolve an alignment issue, slotting the strut at the lower mounting hole and installing a cam bolt is recommended. This should give ±1.75º of adjustability.

Remove the wheel speed sensor bolt and brake line bracket bolt before pulling the strut.

Don’t enlarge the holes any more than indicated by the etchings on the strut mount, and clean and paint the exposed metal. The bolts should be tightened to 200 Nm (148 ft/lbs.) after the adjustment is made.

Caster Front

0-121659177To adjust front caster, it is necessary to elongate the mounting holes in the front control arm mounting bracket on the subframe. Do not elongate the holes any more than indicated by the etchings on the subframe. This modification will yield about ±1.0 of caster. Tighten the nuts to 175 Nm (129 ft. lbs.). Adjustable upper strut mounts can be used to give ±2.00 of adjustability. But, this requires modification of the strut tower.

The following two tabs change content below.
Larry Carley

Larry Carley

Larry Carley has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket, including experience as an ASE-certified technician, and has won numerous awards for his articles. He has written 12 automotive-related books and developed automotive training software, available at www.carleysoftware.com.
Larry Carley

Latest posts by Larry Carley (see all)

Similar articles

by -

by -
Latest articles from our other sites:

Idler Pulley Failure

This month, we’re going to look at the Subaru line of cars and some of the engine problems you may encounter. Here in the northeast, Subarus are very popular — they are hard to beat if you’re...More

Timing Chain Wear

Why Does Oil Quality Matter? In a four-stroke internal combustion engine, camshafts rotate at half the speed of the crankshaft. Camshafts are usually linked to the crankshaft via a timing belt or...More

CEMB’s Diagnostic Wheel Balancer Features Laser Pinpointing

The CEMB Diagnostic Wheel Balancer ER75TD is made especially for busy tire shops. This new series has the latest technology in wheel balancing: “Spotter” lasers that pinpoint the exact location...More

Stride Tool Acquires Bright Solutions International

Stride Tool, located in Glenwillow, OH, has acquired all assets of Bright Solutions International of Troy, MI. Terms of the acquisition were not released. “Stride Tool and Bright Solutions is...More

Check Out The December Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

The digital version of the December issue of Underhood Service is available on-line. CLICK HERE to access the easy-to-view digital version that features articles on Spark Plug Service, Hyundai Oxygen...More

VIDEO: TCM Service

Andrew Markel debunks the myth that the TCM learns how the customer drives the vehicle....More


© Copyright 2016 Babcox Media, Inc.