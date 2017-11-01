Akebono Brake Corporation Receives Third Import Product Award



The Import Vehicle Community, a segment of the Auto Care Association, recently recognized the Akebono EURO Ultra-Premium brake pads with its “Best Overall Import Aftermarket Product or Product Line” award. The Akebono team, led by Dr. Wilm Uhlenbecker, president and CEO, Akebono Brake Corporation, accepted the award at the 2017 Automotive Aftermarket Product Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas.

“We are gratified to receive this award for our EURO brake pads for the third time,” said Ken Selinger, director of aftermarket sales and marketing, Akebono Brake Corporation. “The win is a confirmation of the effectiveness of Akebono Ceramic Technology and of our best-in-class performance and control of noise, vibration and harshness for European applications.”

The Import Product and Marketing Awards recognize innovative products and marketing programs designed to serve the import aftermarket. Winners are selected based on superiority in areas of commercial success, quality of reputation, market demand, distribution, presentation and packaging, and highest profit potential for the distribution chain.

This is the third time in four years that Akebono’s EURO Ultra-Premium ceramic brake pads – which are designed exclusively for European vehicles – have been named the “Best Overall Import Aftermarket Product or Product Line.” The EURO Ultra-Premium brake pad line is engineered from carefully selected materials for consistent, smooth stopping power, while virtually eliminating brake dust and noise.

In making its selection, the Import Vehicle Community, formerly the Auto International Association (AIA), considered various contenders for import vehicle product and marketing solutions in 10 categories.