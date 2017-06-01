Akebono Adds 13 New Part Numbers, Continues Brake Rewards

Akebono Brake Corp. released 13 new part numbers, expanding vehicle coverage of its Pro-ACT, Performance and EURO Ultra-Premium ceramic brake pad lines to more than 6.5 million additional vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

The part introductions bring coverage to 40 more models, including the Chrysler 200, Dodge Dart, Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty, Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and various BMW, Lexus and Audi models. A complete listing of Akebono aftermarket brake applications can be found in the online catalog at akebonobrakes.com or at showmetheparts.com/akebono.

“Our recent investment in production equipment is helping us meet increasing demand for Akebono Ultra-Premium brake products,” said Ken Selinger, director of aftermarket sales and marketing. “Additionally, we’re running a brake rewards program for technicians so more consumers and shops can experience superior braking and take advantage of the best braking technology available in the market.”

The Akebono brake rewards promotion runs through July 31, offering technicians unlimited rewards when they install Akebono Pro-ACT, EURO and Performance Ultra-Premium ceramic brake pads. Learn more and sign up at AkebonoPromo.com.