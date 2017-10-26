AGS Introduces EZ-FIT, Application-Specific Brake Line Kits

AGS has introduced EZ-Fit complete brake line kits, which are a new approach to brake line repair, according to the company. Replacing every line on a vehicle with pre-cut and flared NiCopp brake lines speeds up repairs and reduces comebacks associated with improper flaring, says AGS.

Often, aftermarket pre-bent lines do not fit like they did during the OEM process, wasting time caused by removing and reinstalling parts that obstruct the job. AGS says the EZ-Fit line solves these problems by allowing the technician to route the lines where needed.

EZ-Fit uses AGS’s own EZ-Bend technology and corrosion-proof NiCopp brake line material. The material bends easily allowing the professional service technician to route the line easily and install lines quickly. The kits come with all lines required to complete the job, already flared with both zinc and black-oxide coated hardware. Lines are labeled to correspond to an instruction manual. When compared to pre-bent kits, AGS says EZ-Fit takes up more than 94 percent less space in the supply chain making it much easier to have availability closer to shops.

EZ-Fit packaging fits easily on the shelf of a parts store and is simple to look up on part systems, the company says.

Drew Sinn, vice president of marketing and sales, said, “EZ-Fit is an innovative approach to one of the most frustrating vehicle repairs. Many technicians do not want to do or are not given repair orders because of the ‘art’ associated with this potentially dangerous repair.”