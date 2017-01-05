News/Centric Parts
Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Names Centric ‘Outstanding Shipper’

Brake and Front End Staff

Centric Parts, a North American manufacturer and supplier of OE and aftermarket brake and chassis components, has been honored by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance for Outstanding Shipping Performance. The award was presented Dec. 6, 2016, during the general session of the Alliance Winter Membership Meeting, held at Trump National Resort, in Doral, Florida.

In presenting the award to Centric Parts, Alliance President John Washbish noted that, “The Outstanding Shipping Performer Award is presented to suppliers for consistently having fill rates above 95 percent.” He continued, “Fill rates are the No. 1 focus of the Alliance membership, so winning the award is quite an honor.”

“We are truly honored, as this award recognizes our commitment to the Alliance members,” said Charlie Kirkland, vice president of traditional aftermarket sales, Centric. “Our entire team deserves the credit for this recognition, from research to production to shipping and customer service.”

