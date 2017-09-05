Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Kicks Off The Kentucky Horsepower Corvette Giveaway Sweepstakes

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance is saddling up for its Kentucky Horsepower Corvette Giveaway sweepstakes. Fifty people will be sent to Louisville, Kentucky, for four days of fun. Winners will have a chance to win one of three custom Corvettes and a $25,000 cash prize. The Alliance is giving away an additional $45,000 between 240 gift card winners.

All trip winners will visit the National Corvette Museum and enjoy a “Spirit of Kentucky” after party on Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. They will spend the entire next day at the track watching live thoroughbred racing, followed by an exclusive reception at the Kentucky Derby Museum. During the reception, three lucky guests will win a brand new Corvette and receive $25,000.

“Hands down, no one comes close to our sweepstakes,” said Pat Winters, vice president of sales and marketing at Warren Distributing, and chairman of the sales and marketing committee at the Alliance. “We have the best promotion prizes, and are able to recognize hundreds of customers as a winner every year. It’s absolutely incredible what we are able to do with each of our promotions.”

This promotion runs from September through November. Professional technicians will receive an entry for every eligible $150 purchase. MyPlace4Parts users are automatically entered with each qualifying purchase.

Visit khpcorvettegiveaway.com for official rules and entry details.