Advanced Radiant Systems Offers Adaptive Heating Technology



Advanced Radiant Systems’ Modulating Unitary Range (VA) modulates both fuel and air simultaneously for a true modulation benefit.

These units are exceptionally suited for areas in a facility with inconsistent heating demands, says the company.

The VA Range automatically adjusts air and gas to properly regulate the temperature in a given space.

The direct analog signal and effective and non-proprietary controls make operation simple.

The VA is not preprogrammed; it reads the room and adjusts itself accordingly. Therefore, the output of energy will be a steady stream, eliminating temperatures dips and rises.