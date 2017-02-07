Advance Auto Parts To Sponsor Florida Georgia Line’s 2017 ‘DIG YOUR ROOTS’ Tour



Advance Auto Parts Inc. has announced that the company is sponsoring the 2017 dates on superstar duo Florida Georgia Line’s (FGL) nationwide “DIG YOUR ROOTS” tour.

The tour will crisscross North America with stops from Houston to Quebec and everywhere in between. The first run in 2017 got underway Friday, Jan. 27 in Tallahassee, Florida. With special guests Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane along for the ride, select dates also will include newcomers Ryan Follese, Seth Ennis and Morgan Wallen.

Praised as “one of the hottest country acts alive” by MusicRow Magazine, the history-making duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have already broken attendance records, played to more than 1 million fans and featured headline-grabbing guest appearances on the last leg of their sold-out DIG YOUR ROOTS tour.

“We are proud to join Florida Georgia Line as a presenting sponsor of their 2017 ‘DIG YOUR ROOTS’ tour,” said Walter Scott, Advance’s chief marketing officer. “Brian and Tyler are car enthusiasts, and we look forward to helping bring their music to our millions of customers and 74,000 team members across North America.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Advance Auto Parts for this extended run of our DIG YOUR ROOTS Tour,” Hubbard said of the new tour sponsorship. “Both BK and I are huge fans of cars, dirt bikes and four-wheelers, so this was a perfect fit.”

Kelley said, “Everything got started for us while touring the Southeast in my black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, which may have needed a part or two along the way! So we are excited to have all of the Advance folks out on the road with us.”

FGL is touring in support of its 2016 chart-topping BMLG Records “DIG YOUR ROOTS” album, which has already delivered back-to-back No. 1 singles with the double platinum-certified “H.O.L.Y.”, which spent 18 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and gold-certified “May We All” (featuring Tim McGraw). The duo’s third chart-rising single, “God, Your Mama, And Me,” is a collaboration with the Backstreet Boys. To date, the duo has released 12 chart-topping singles.

“This is an exciting partnership for our customers, vendors and team members that aligns well with the passion that the Advance team has for our customers,” said Scott. “We want to thank both BMLG Records and LST Marketing for their efforts and creativity in building this program.”

For more information on Florida Georgia Line and the DIG YOUR ROOTS tour, visit floridageorgialine.com.