ACDelco Expands Into Fast-Growing TPMS And New Brake Caliper Aftermarket

ACDelco recently announced it is expanding its aftermarket offerings to give shop owners more choice in two high-growth areas: Tire Pressure Monitoring Sensors and new – not rebuilt or remanufactured – brake calipers that will be sold with no core charge.

ACDelco’s new TPMS will fit almost three-quarters of the TPMS-equipped vehicles currently on the road, or more than 108 million cars, trucks and crossovers built since 2006.

The timing couldn’t better: Industry research suggests that there are more than 62 million vehicles on the road that may soon need new TPMS sensors as their batteries wear out.

“TPMS sensors need to be replaced after five to seven years of service because no battery lasts forever,” said David Mestdagh, general director product development, ACDelco. ”Our design strategy with this new product line was to deliver a high-quality part while reducing stocking requirements and installation time.”

The TPMS components include a sensor body, a 3-volt lithium battery, corrosive resistant snap-in rubber valve or aluminum valve stem, plastic cap and electro-less nickel-plated valve core with a superior valve sealing design.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=99097&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

ACDelco says shops need to carry just five part numbers to cover the majority of TPMS-equipped vehicles. The sensor is pre-programmed to follow existing OE re-learn procedures, eliminating the need for special calibration tools or loading software.

All-new Aftermarket Brake Caliper

In a first for ACDelco, the brand is now offering an all-new aftermarket brake caliper available in cast iron and aluminum with no core charge.

The cast iron parts are zinc-plated to help with corrosion protection. Critical components come pre-lubricated for smooth operation, including the pistons and bleeder screws.

The new calipers are launching just as remanufactured aluminum calipers for vehicles built in the 1990s and 2000s are becoming harder to find.

“Aluminum calipers can only be remanufactured so many times.” said Josh Shuck, brake product specialist, ACDelco. “This caliper gives shop owners a new, high-quality option that eliminates a few headaches along the way.”

To learn more about ACDelco contact your local ACDelco representative or visit ACDelco.com.