ACDelco Adds More Than 850 New SKUs To Chassis Lineup

ACDelco has added more than 850 new part numbers to its ACDelco Professional and ACDelco Advantage chassis parts lines, offering quality products at every budget. The expansion includes new ball joints, bushings, control arms, drag/center links, pitman/idler arms, sway bar links and tie rods for more than 200 million vehicles on U.S. roads today.

“With this expansion, technicians across the U.S. will have access to a range of premium replacement parts at competitive prices,” said Craig Rombach, OE brakes and chassis product specialist, ACDelco. “It’s the latest example of our efforts to provide our aftermarket customers with choices that fit consumers’ needs and budgets.”

ACDelco says as nearly 80 percent of the new parts are for non-GM vehicle applications. The refreshed lineup marks significant growth of ACDelco’s chassis selection for most makes and models.

All ACDelco Advantage and ACDelco Professional chassis products are designed, engineered and tested to deliver first-time fit, form and function. As a result, the Advantage chassis products are backed by a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty, and the Professional chassis products include a limited lifetime warranty.

To learn more about ACDelco’s growing selection of chassis products, visit ACDelco.com.