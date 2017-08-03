ABS Electronic Line Locks: Show Off or Stupid?

Andrew Markel is the editor of Brake & Front End magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Chevrolet, Ford and Chrysler have taken the showroom track day car to the next level. These automakers have incorporated line lock modes into the software of their high-horsepower models. While this feature is intended for the drag strip, the reality is that it will be used at stoplights for burnouts.

Line locks are used by drag racers to lock the front wheels by using a hydraulic valve mounted inside the vehicle. The driver would apply the brakes and engage the line lock. By locking just the front brakes, the rear tires can spin free when power is applied. By doing this, the rear tires can be warmed up.

Electronic line locks work a little different. Theses systems use the isolation valves and pump in the ABS modulator to lock up the front wheels. The systems also work with the engine management systems to maximize the burnout and minimize the stress on the engine that can occur when it is bouncing off the rev-limiter.

The bad news? These systems limit the burnout. The Dodge Demon restricts the burnout to 400 revolutions of the rear tires. Ford and Chevrolet limit their burnouts to just 15 seconds.