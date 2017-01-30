News/AAPEX 2017
ago

AAPEX Announces 2017 Dates

AAPEX 2017 will take place Tuesday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Online registration will be available in May 2017. Buyers who would like to be notified when registration opens can sign up on the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com/reginq.

For hotel reservations, buyers and exhibitors are encouraged to use OnPeak, the event’s official hotel partner, for the lowest rates at conveniently located hotels in Las Vegas. Reservations can be made now on the AAPEX website, aapexshow.com/rooms.

AAPEX 2017 is expected to feature more than 2,200 exhibitors and 45,000 targeted buyers. Approximately 160,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 140 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX.

