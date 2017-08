Available in 27”, 36”, 41”, 54” and 72”, the Homak RS Pro is the next generation of quality tool storage offered by Homak.

Its features include:

PVC drawer liners;

ball bearing slides with 100-lb. weight capacity;

a power strip on the top chest with three outlets and two USB ports;

and the Lift Latch Drawers System.

To learn more about the Homak RS Pro line of storage solutions, visit homak.com or call 800-874-6625.